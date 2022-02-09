‘It took years’: Pinellas County mom finds purpose again with picnic business

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County mother found her purpose during the coronavirus pandemic through a picnic business her husband helped her create.

Jennifer Groover is the owner of Picnics Perfected, a pop-up picnic business that offers picnics in Clearwater, Madeira Beach, Dunedin, Seminole and St. Petersburg. Before beginning her own business, she was a hairstylist at a salon in downtown St. Petersburg.

While working at the salon, she and her husband started a family and the couple made the decision for Groover to be a stay-at-home mom, as neither have family around the area, and her husband was traveling for his job prior to the pandemic.

“We didn’t have extra help in case my clients ran late, or if I needed someone to pick [my daughter] up from day care,” Groover said.

She said being a stay-at-home mom isn’t always what it appears to be.

“When you hear ‘stay-at-home mom,’ you’re like, ‘yes! Naps, lunch with friends,’ you think it’s this whole glamorized thing and it’s just not,” she said.

Groover’s husband was in the military for nine years. He had a difficult time adjusting back to the civilian world again and finding his own purpose. When he was down on himself, Groover said that’s when he created his own company, which helps other veterans find a purpose, as well as finding them housing and jobs.

“I’m always listening to him finding people purpose. Always. And so when I started to stay home and I started to lose myself and lose my identity, my husband was always trying to find me my purpose,” Groover said.

Groover said she loves designing and constantly re-designs their home. She and her husband began to think about her passion for design and décor and her love of being social, something Groover said was something she missed most about being a hairstylist.

Turning a niche passion into a business and purpose didn’t happen overnight for Groover. She said it took years.

“Almost four years for me to even begin to have a confidence in myself to want to also find my purpose. My husband wanted me to find it for years, but I needed to want to find it,” she said.

Groover explained she and her husband would always go out with their daughter for picnics. One picnic, she said, she brought a few cute pillows and blankets, and the idea struck her.

“It was kind like a little lightbulb just clicked, like, ‘okay, this is really cute! Let me see what I can do.’ Got on the internet and just kind of started the idea,” she said. “I think within like four days, my husband had built me an entire business. He built me a website and everything and we launched for the very first COVID Valentine’s Day.”

She began with a few picnics a month at first as Picnics Perfected picked up steam. Groover said, on weekends, she and her assistant Donna, who she met through a Pinellas County moms social media group, will have three to four picnics a day. It’s rewarding for her to hear people on the beach know her and her business. Groover said people in the community are watching her and seeing her grown.

Her husband is her biggest supporter. Groover said he tells her it’s not just a hobby, but a career. She has a storage unit for all her picnic supplies now, and her husband helps build her tables and other things she needs to create the perfect picnic.

Groover said she feels fulfilled with her work, not just with picnics but with helping making memories for others.

“I have never felt so… me, I guess. I think this truly is my purpose and every client I talk to on the phone, I build a relationship with them,” she said. “Because it’s not really even just picnics. It got way bigger than that. It’s proposals, anniversaries and big memories that I’m helping create with people. Especially the proposals, I love those because I’m part of someone’s story forever.”

She offered some advice to fellow stay-at-home moms who may feel like they’re also in a rut. She stressed the importance of finding other stay-at-home moms so they understand.

“Reach out to your fellow stay-at-home moms. Join some mom groups. Find out what you love. What brings you total joy? I knew decorating and designing brought me joy,” Groover said. “Make sure to take time for yourself, because you’re way more than just a mom and a wife.”

Picnics Perfected offers three types of picnics beginning at $150, including a “bistro picnic,” “classic picnic package,” or the “cabana picnic package.”