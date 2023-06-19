CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby racoon was found in a woman’s bag after police searched her belongings during a bicycle stop. The woman was arrested on unrelated drug charges.

Clearwater police said the little masked critter is only a week old and was taken to Veterinary Emergency Group in Tampa.

VEG said the raccoon is healthy, and is under the care of a certified rehabber until it’s old enough to be released into the wild.

“When you hear the little baby, crying it needs it mom,” said Rick Chaboudy, founder of Suncoast Animal League.

Chaboudy said the cute masked critter will turn aggressive, and some carry disease.

“Most of the time they’re not in the desperate situation that people think they are. People are putting them into that desperate situation,” said Chaboudy.

He isn’t only talking about racoons, but all urban wildlife. Recently Tampa Bay has seen it all, a black bear wandering around Tampa’s airport, coyote sightings in neighborhoods, and two deer shot and killed by an arrow in the Landsbrook area.

“More of the habitat is being destroyed, and the animals are being displaced,” he said.

The best way to deal with it, Chaboudy says leave the animals alone and coexist. There’s a fine line between helping and interfering.

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” said Chaboudy. “They’re here we put them into this position.”