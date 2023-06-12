ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The oppressive heat is blanketing Tampa Bay this week making it that much more important to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

However, for some, avoiding the heat altogether isn’t an option.

Short Moves Inc. in St. Petersburg has been going the distance for more than 3 decades. The owner, Steve Burns, recently installed extra door panels to lower the truck during the summer months.

He’s serious about making sure his team of 12 movers stay hydrated as they tackle four to five moves per day.

“Watching out for yourself in the heat is looking out for your livelihood,” said Burns. “You don’t live to work; you work to live.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat-related illnesses are preventable and can be identified with several signs and symptoms including headaches, nausea, dizziness, and confusion.

There are many jobs that are outdoors including restaurant servers, construction workers, or even someone taking an outdoor walk.

“It’s kind of like an athlete,” said Paul Rose, assistant manager at Short Moves Inc. “You have to train; you have to make sure you’re getting adequate rest.”

It’s important to ensure hydration is one of many precautions to have in place.

“If you wear a black hat and sweat, you have to replenish that as you go,” said Burns. “The best way to do that is with regular old salty snacks. We have peanut butter with cheese.”

Burns knows the dangers of heat exhaustion firsthand. In 2005, he lost his brother, Danny, while he was on the job.

“18 years ago, we lost our brother due to heat stroke,” Burns said. “It was a rainy day; he took an hour to drink his Powerade and then he had a heat stroke.”

It’s a message and a reminder to heed the warning signs before it’s too late.

“It might save a life,” Burns said. “It might save your own life and you’ve got to look out for your own livelihood.”

For more information about the sign and symptoms of heat-related illness, click here.