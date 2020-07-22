Is your Duke Energy bill much higher this month? This could be why

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If your latest Duke Energy bill seems significantly higher, you’re not alone.

Complaints about abnormally high bills have been pouring into 8 On Your Side.

That includes Susan Hanson-West of Clearwater, who claims she nearly had a heart attack when she learned her latest bill was for $472 dollars. That’s roughly $300 more than her previous bill, she said.

“I’ve never had a bill like this, ever!” she told 8 On Your Side.

It’s summer in Florida, so everyone expects to spend more on electricity. Factor in the pandemic, with many people spending significantly more time at home, and usage is bound to go up.

The question is if that alone is enough to make bills more than double, as in Hanson-West’s case. Her shock turned to suspicion after she wrote about her bill in a Pinellas County Facebook group to find hundreds of people in the same boat.

“If it was just me, maybe I did use that much,” she said. “But it can’t be all of us!”

Duke Energy told 8 On Your Side there was a rate increase in April and July. But at 42 and 35 cents respectively, that could only add a few dollars at most to a residential bill.

The pandemic factor is most likely to blame, according to a spokesperson for Duke Energy. Pandemic-related financial hardship then makes the bills a tougher pill to swallow.

Earlier this year, Duke offered a one-time, 21 percent discount to residential customers to help ease pandemic-related hardship. Combine that with both standard summertime and quarantine usage increases and your latest bills could look comparatively much higher.

Hanson-West still isn’t sure that’s the full story. And with Duke announcing it will resume disconnection for unpaid bills come September, she fears this may become just one more pandemic hardship many families can’t afford.

“There’s a lot going on in the world,” she said. “People don’t need this right now.”

If you suspect an issue with your usage, Duke Energy recommends you request an energy audit. The audit may be able to determine if there’s an issue with your meter, if a particular appliance is disproportionately impacting your bill, and suggest how to reduce your use.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: