Investigation underway for deputy-involved crash in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deputy-involved crash in Largo.
According to investigators, just after 6 p.m. 23-year-old Deputy Austin Rill was on-duty in his fully marked 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe driving westbound on Ulmerton Road when he saw a 2006 Honda Civic commit several traffic infractions in the traffic ahead.
The sheriff’s office said Rill activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop and the Honda continued accelerating before abruptly stopping.
Rill was unable to stop his Tahoe before hitting the back of the Honda, being driven by 45-year-old Keith Thomas, deputies say.
Thomas told investigators he was experiencing some minor pain, but refused medical treatment. Rill was not injured.
Investigators say impairment does not appear to be a factor.
