Investigation underway after man found dead in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – One man is dead after reports of gunshots Wednesday night in Seminole, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say units responded to the 8400 block of 75th Place North after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived, they found a man deceased.
The sheriff’s office says this is an open and active investigation.
No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.