Investigation continues into St. Pete mansion fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue continued their investigation at this house fire on 2824 Coffee Pot Boulevard.

“When I looked out the window and saw the blaze, my heart fell out of my chest,” neighbor Martin Foxx told News Channel 8 someone was passing by his house let him know about the fire. “She was very calm and I was very panicked. I’ve never felt that way before and I’ve been through a lot of weird disasters.”

Fire crews and responders flooded the street. Fox said he worried the fire was going to creep over to his home.

“They started to spray the house to protect our house. I think at 9:30 at night the flames seemed to be really receded but they stayed all night long. There’s still smoke coming out of the back,” Foxx said.

A spokesperson with St. Pete Fire and Rescue said an engineer came out to examine the structure and told his crews which parts of the house were safe. Investigators are still trying to find out the cause of the fire.