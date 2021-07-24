Intoxicated speeder arrested after crashing into St. Pete police car, SPPD says

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly hit a stopped police cruiser, according to a spokesperson.

The department said the officer was stopped at the intersection of 34th Street and 1st Avenue North when a speeding vehicle rear-ended his cruiser, causing it to crash into the car in front of the officer.

The suspect, 34-year-old Henry Scott, tried to run away but was apprehended. He now has charges for DUI involving property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss