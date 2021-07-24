Intoxicated speeder arrested after crashing into St. Pete police car, SPPD says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly hit a stopped police cruiser, according to a spokesperson.

The department said the officer was stopped at the intersection of 34th Street and 1st Avenue North when a speeding vehicle rear-ended his cruiser, causing it to crash into the car in front of the officer.

The suspect, 34-year-old Henry Scott, tried to run away but was apprehended. He now has charges for DUI involving property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of marijuana.