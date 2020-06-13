Intoxicated pedestrian struck, killed by car shortly after calling police for assistance

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A man called the Pinellas Park Police Department Saturday morning telling them he was highly intoxicated and needed assistance. He was hit and killed by a car shortly after.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said David Martin, 57, called the police station around 3:20 a.m. telling them he was “highly intoxicated” and needed “assistance.”

While police were on their way to Park Boulevard and 52nd Street North to help Martin, they heard a crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Martin had been hit and killed by a vehicle.

Police said Martin was struck and killed while walking in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him remained on scene. There have not been charges at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: