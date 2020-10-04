LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Intersection closed following crash involving police vehicle in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An intersection in Clearwater has been closed Sunday evening following a crash involving a police vehicle.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Court Street and Missouri Avenue.

CPD said a police vehicle was responding to a car fire in the 1100 block of Gould Street when the crash occurred at 5:30 p.m.

The police officer was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for minor injuries, according to police. The two people inside the pickup that was hit were not injured.

According to CPD, the police officer was driving northbound on Missouri Avenue and the pickup was driving westbound on Court Street.

The intersection will be shut down for several hours as the investigation is conducted. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss