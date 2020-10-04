Intersection closed following crash involving police vehicle in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An intersection in Clearwater has been closed Sunday evening following a crash involving a police vehicle.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Court Street and Missouri Avenue.

CPD said a police vehicle was responding to a car fire in the 1100 block of Gould Street when the crash occurred at 5:30 p.m.

The police officer was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for minor injuries, according to police. The two people inside the pickup that was hit were not injured.

According to CPD, the police officer was driving northbound on Missouri Avenue and the pickup was driving westbound on Court Street.

The intersection will be shut down for several hours as the investigation is conducted. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

