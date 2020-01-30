Intersection closed due to 3 car, utility pole crash in St. Pete

Breaking News
Pinellas County

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently on the scene of a crash involving three cars and a utility pole.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 1st Ave. South and 149th St. The intersection has been closed.

Drivers are being asked to take alternative routes.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

