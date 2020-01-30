Intersection closed due to 3 car, utility pole crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently on the scene of a crash involving three cars and a utility pole.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 1st Ave. South and 149th St. The intersection has been closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT!

Please avoid the intersection of 1st Ave South & 149th St. There is an accident there involving two vehicles, an SUV and a utility pole. The intersection is closed, so please take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/bSEEoOy7xZ — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) January 30, 2020

Drivers are being asked to take alternative routes.

No other information has been released at this time.

