International travel may be done for 2020, causing concern for popular Tampa Bay tourist spots

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Gelato Cafe, just steps from Clearwater Beach, is back in business as the first phase of Florida’s reopening plan is underway.

Owner Jimmy Starova knows the importance of customers from near and far.

“Without the tourists, it’s gonna be very difficult for us to go though this difficult time,” he told 8 On Your Side.

It may get even more difficult. U.S Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said this week “it’s hard to tell” if international travel may be possible this year.

“Overseas, I would say about 25 to 30 percent of the clientele comes from Europe and Asia and all the other countries,” the owner of Gelato Cafe said.

8 On Your Side wanted to find out if Visit St. Pete/Clearwater will continue to plug the area in international places.

A spokeswoman sent the following statement:

“We have maintained marketing, sales and PR representation in our key international markets – Germany, UK and Latin America – with those entities continuing relationships and keeping the destination top of mind. Our next step is largely dependent on major external factors, including travel restrictions and airlift, which will have to progress and change before we evaluate what spend or when that spend would begin. We’ll be leaning on VISIT FLORIDA to help restart those international markets once the time is right.”

8 On Your Side turned to travel agent Edith Salter of Travelworld, a Tampa-based travel agency, and asked what people should do if they have international travel plans in the making.

“We’re telling them to hold on in some cases and the other cases, let’s do this next year,” she said.

Salter explained that some people are also inquiring about trips to places within the U.S., like Alaska.

“The calls mainly are the ones that are just trying to hold onto their hopes they’ll get to leave the country,” she said. “Then you’ve got the ones that are like, ‘I want out!'”

