GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy winds and powerful storms whipped across Florida on Tuesday, bringing tornadoes and flooding along coastal areas, and one viewer had a front-row seat to the storms.

WFLA viewer George Cavanaugh, who lives on his 35-foot Catamaran in Gulfport, captured footage of an intense waterspout near his boat.

“Fricking awesome video as the storm hits,” Cavanaugh wrote on Facebook. “You see the wall of the water and the fury hit. Super wild ride. Felt like a waterspout with the turning wind. Intense!!!!!”

Waterspouts are described as a rotating column of water and spray that’s formed by a whirlwind occurring over the sea or other bodies of water. If a waterspout moves onshore after forming on water, it technically becomes a tornado.

A preliminary report from the National Weather Service found evidence that a brief EF-0 tornado touched down on Tuesday near St. Petersburg. The tornado occurred just down of Downtown St. Petersburg, causing damage to one structure, the NWS said.

Meanwhile, the storms brought at least five tornadoes to the Florida Panhandle, according to WMBB. The local station said four tornadoes were reported in Walton County and one was reported in Panama City Beach.