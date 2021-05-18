Instead of burgers, food truck serves lawsuit to city of Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The owners of a food truck business said the city of Tarpon Springs is driving away their customers.

On Tuesday, the food truck owners used to serving locally sourced burgers instead served a lawsuit to the city.

“Tarpon Springs government is not allowed to use their power to pick winners and losers in the marketplace. That choice belongs to consumers,” said Adam Griffin, an attorney with the Institute for Justice.

The food truck owners said an ordinance prohibits some food trucks inside city limits but allows others to continue operating. The couple that owns the truck called the move ‘unconstitutional.

“Defeating in a way I can’t describe,” said Ashley Durham, SOL Burger Food Tuck Co-owner, in regards to the situation. “

Ashley and her husband Elijah said the pandemic squelched his career in May, so they spent all summer creating a new life and business for their family including their two young children.

SOL Burger Food Truck opened in September, they said quickly after the city squashed that plan.

“They didn’t want us there and it was pretty defeating,” said Elijah Durham.

According to an attorney with the Institute for Justice, Justin Pearson, an ordinance went into effect in September banning independent food trucks from operating in 90% of the city, however, restaurants with food trucks could keep operating.







Pictures of SOL Burger Food Truck taken by WFLA.

“Unfortunately Tarpon Springs Government didn’t do it’s homework,” Pearson said.

Page 8, item 49 of the lawsuit filed Tuesday claimed government officials publicly stated the purpose of the food truck ban is to protect other restaurants from competition. Pearson said they have already admitted the reason for this law is a reason that the FL Supreme Court states is in violation of the constitution.

Other businesses said they’re negatively impacted by the ordinance too.

“It’s kind of a shock,” said Jason Leonard, Co-Owner of Brighter Days Brewing Company.

“If people are buying food they’re staying longer, if they’re staying longer they’re buying more beers so I’d have to imagine this is impacting us,” Leonard said.

As of Tuesday, a petition supporting all food trucks being allowed to operate in Tarpon Springs had more than 1,200 signatures.

Eight On Your Side e-mailed and called the Tarpon Springs mayor, commissioners, and public information officer to ask why the ordinance passed in September.

We received an email back from the City of Tarpon Springs Research & Information Officer Judy Staley that said “The city would not have a comment on any pending litigation.”

We went to city hall to explain we don’t need to discuss litigation, but still want to know why the ordinance originally passed. Staley said they can’t comment.

Meanwhile the Durham’s lawyers said they’re suing the city for one dollar, just to establish who is right and wrong.

8 On Your Side will continue following the developing story.