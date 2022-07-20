TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An injured young dolphin was found under Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach on Wednesday.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department posted photos and a video of the dolphin rescue on Twitter around 1:15 p.m.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Clearwater police also responded.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue, the department’s lifeguards were the first on scene when they noticed an adult dolphin circling in shallow water.

When they went to check it out, they found the young dolphin tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.

Lifeguards are hoping the adult, possible the mother dolphin, comes back.

No further information was immediately available.