Indiana man accused of whacking seagull with shovel on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An Indiana man is charged with animal cruelty after Clearwater police say he hit a seagull with a plastic shovel, injuring the bird.

Police say 39-year-old Blake Shock was feeding seagulls along Gulfview Boulevard in Clearwater Beach just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when it happened. According to the arrest report, once the birds came in close enough, Shock began swinging the shovel at them.

Investigators say he hit one of the birds and it fell to the ground. Witnesses told detectives once the bird was on the ground, he struck it again.

After his arrest, Shock told officers he was scared of the birds, the arrest report says. When officers asked why he was feeding them, he had no response.

Witnesses provided police with video of the incident.

Deputies released Shock from the Pinellas County Jail after he posted a $150 bond.

