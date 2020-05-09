Indian Shores police officer drives over man on Indian Shores beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Indian Shores police officer drove over a man lying on the sand of Indian Shores beach.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old officer Natasha Hindman was driving a fully marked 2018 Ford Explorer police cruiser driving along the sand at low speed when she ran over the hips of William Koziarz from Michigan.

Officer Hindman stopped and immediately rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

Koziarz was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Hindman was not injured in the incident.

Investigators say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing

