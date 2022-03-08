Indian Rocks Beach parking garage discussion leads to war of words

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A big debate is brewing in Indian Rocks Beach, and it got heated in a hurry. A city council meeting Tuesday night was standing room only.

The mayor of Indian Rocks Beach stopped the meeting multiple times, asking the citizens in the crowd to respect one another.

“Hey! Hey, hey, anymore talking out, and the policeman will take you out. I’m not going to put up with this anymore,” said Mayor Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy.

Both sides are asking the same question. How do you handle all the traffic tying up streets as people search for parking?

“Something has to be done,” said resident Cecily Benga. “Cars are coming no matter what. No matter what.”

Another man told the crowd, “Every day it gets worse in Indian Rocks Beach and our quality of life goes down.”

So, should this small, scenic beach town build a three-story parking garage? The very idea of discussing it got folks fired up in a hurry.

“Fine, build a parking garage, Mr. Business owners,” a longtime resident told the council. “Off the beach, with your own money!”

Another citizen countered, “A garage is not bringing more traffic in. Give the ones who are coming to a place to park.”

City leaders were quick to point out, that this packed meeting was simply a discussion, not a decision.

“There is no vote, there’s no proposal, there’s no ordinance. Hearing you yelling about your votes is not going to help us hear your opinions,” City Commissioner Edward Hoofnagle reminded citizens.

The city will continue to listen to ideas but confirms that a formal proposal has not been established.