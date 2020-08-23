Indian Rocks Beach man charged with manslaughter for shooting, killing friend

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Indian Rocks Beach man is now in jail after shooting and killing his friend, deputies say.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at 1214 Bay Pines Boulevard in Indian Rocks Beach around 4:40 a.m. Saturday and found 35-year-old Jose Ruana dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the homeowner 40-year-old Justin Miller and Ruana were friends and had been drinking together at a bar earlier that evening.

Deputies learned that after drinking, the two men returned to Miller’s home after midnight. At some point, Miller thought there was an unknown intruder in his home and shot the person in his living room. Detectives say afterward the person was identified as his friend, Ruana.

Through the investigation, detectives determined there was no evidence of a burglary or an intruder at the home.

Miller was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

