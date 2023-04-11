INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — On Tuesday, Indian Rocks Beach city leaders will address an issue that has neighbors in the quiet beach town divided.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, there will be a first reading of an ordinance that attempts to put some regulations in place for short-term rentals.

So far, commissioners are looking to add a registration fee for new properties, add limitations to occupancy based on bedrooms, parking limitations, and limits on when pools could be used after hours.

It’s been a battle between people who have lived in the beach town for a long time, and want to keep their quiet town, versus residents who say these rentals are good for business and tourism.

“With more regulation, you are trying to fit everyone into this one hole, and not all families are the same, ” one resident said at a recent meeting.

“Now is the time to take down the signs and restore the vibe of Indian Rocks Beach,” another resident said.

The meeting will be held at the Indian Rocks Beach Civic Auditorium at 6 p.m.