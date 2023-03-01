INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The debate over how to regulate short-term rentals in Indian Rocks Beach continued Wednesday evening with another city commission workshop.

Leaders heard ongoing input from residents, while also sharing their concerns about Senate Bill 714, proposed by Sen. Nick DiCeglie (R-Pinellas County), which would cap rental property processing fees at $50 for individual properties and $100 for collective registrations.

“Our senator is a friend of mine, he lives in my old house,” said Mayor-Commissioner Cookie Kennedy. “The fact that he now has a bill, SB 714, that is directly going to affect what we’ve been working on for months is extremely upsetting to our entire commission.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners considered yet more changes to proposed rules on pool access hours and property access hours at rental properties. They haven’t yet scheduled a date for a future meeting to workshop ideas once more.

“The people who’ve been here a long time, they’re the old school of Indian Rocks Beach,” Kennedy added. “All of us are trying to do our very best on this issue.”