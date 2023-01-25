INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — City leaders heard two hours worth of comments from community members following an equally long work session meeting on Tuesday in which commissioners discussed possible regulations on short-term rentals within the city.

Leaders discussed the finer points of a 20-page proposal originating from months of debate over how to curb loud and sometimes overcrowded stays at short-term rental properties in the quiet beach community.

But leaders are walking a tightrope trying to impose new rules without affecting current residents or hurting landlords, some of whom spoke to voice their belief that regulation might do more harm than good.

Commissioners agreed upon a general framework but made no final decisions. Their consensus is to add a $400 registration fee for new properties, add limitations to occupancy based on bedrooms, and include new parking limitations, and place limits on when pools could be used after hours.

The commission will further discuss regulations at their next meeting.