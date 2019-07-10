Disgruntled Indian Rocks Beach employee arrested for trying to drive truck into city hall, employees

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – An Indian Rocks Beach city employee is behind bars after deputies say he attempted to drive a flatbed truck into city hall, attempting to hit other workers.

Detectives say Errol Gray, 52, was meeting with a supervisor at city hall when he was informed that he was being fired from his position with the Public Service Department.

Witnesses told deputies that Gray became angry and battered the 58-year-old man. Gray then approached a 50-year-old woman who witnessed the incident and battered her before exiting the building.

Gray then proceeded to get into a flatbed truck driving toward four women who were standing in front of city hall.

The four victims ran from the flatbed truck and retreated back into city hall. Gray was taken in by deputies shortly afterward.

Gray admitted to battering two employees inside city hall and told deputies he intended to drive the flatbed truck into city hall and into the city manager’s office.

The 58-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other victims were injured.

Gray was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle, one count of Aggravated Battery, one count of Battery, and one count of Resisting Officer without Violence.