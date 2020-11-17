‘Imperative we locate him’: Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old St. Pete man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man suffering from “significant diminished mental capacity.”

Police said Ben G. Taylor was last seen at his home in the 2300 block of 25th Ave. S. wearing a gold shirt with black pants and loafers.

Taylor weighs 140 lbs. and is 5 feet 9 inches tall but has difficulting standing and walking.

He is believed to be in his 1979 black GMC pickup truck with Florida tag 232MSF.

Police say it’s “imperative” they locate him.

