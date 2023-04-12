SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died following a late-night crash in Seminole on Tuesday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was called to Seminole Blvd. and Bay Pines Blvd., just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway, at 11:03 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

Deputies from the Major Accident Investigation Team determined the motorcyclist, 57-year-old James Bartlett, Jr., was heading south on Seminole Blvd. “at a high rate of speed,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Bartlett’s 2005 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle struck a guardrail, throwing him from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.