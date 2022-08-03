LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man was arrested after deputies said he battered his pregnant girlfriend, trapped her inside a room and smashed a window on Monday.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Taiwan Lee, 26, became upset with his girlfriend and started an argument with her inside her Largo home. Lee and the victim were reportedly in a year-long relationship at the time of the incident and she was 35 weeks pregnant with his child.

The affidavit alleged the altercation then became physical. Lee reportedly climbed onto his girlfriend’s chest when she was laying in bed, obstructing her breathing for a few seconds. The affidavit said Lee used his fist to press down on his girlfriend’s jaw, grabbed her and “mushed” her in the face repeatedly as he sat on her chest. The victim told deputies that Lee said, “I’ma kill you and the baby in here”.

The victim told deputies Lee cornered her and grabbed her arms, handling her “like a ragdoll”, according to the arrest report. Lee allegedly stood in front of the door and wouldn’t let her leave the room, despite her pleas.

Lee eventually left the home and allegedly picked up a concrete paver outside, throwing it through a window. The paver left shattered glass inside the home and bent the window frame, causing about $250 in damages.

Deputies reported seeing bloody fingernails on the victim from the alleged struggle against Lee. They also reported seeing a bruise on her eye and her arm, as well as scratches on her neck, eyebrow and on both of her lips.

Deputies searched Lee’s car and allegedly found half of a white pill, which he told them was Percocet.

Lee was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant person, false imprisonment, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond.