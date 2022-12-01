ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was accused of making verbal threats against the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, David Patrick O’Hara, 38, allegedly posted audio clips to Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor threatening the Tax Collector’s Office on Nov. 24.

Deputies said O’Hara talked about a line item expense with Tierra Verde and Lealman Fire Department before whispering, “I’m about to catch on fire.” He went on to criticize how tax revenue was allocated before allegedly saying, “I’m loading all of my weapons right now, very quietly.”

“All of this is because I don’t want to pay my property taxes,” O’Hara allegedly said.

Deputies said O’Hara claimed he would destroy the Tax Collector’s Office if he “ran for office”.

“Sometimes, in order to create, you have to first destroy,” O’Hara allegedly said.

Deputies said O’Hara was ranting, calling Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas a “c———” and referring to himself as a “banana”.

The sheriff’s office described the threatening comments as being spoken in a low voice with a sinister undertone. Deputies claim O’Hara made the threats to instill fear in public officials and mentioning his weapons constituted a threat.

O’Hara was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he was charged with written threats to commit terrorism. He has since been released.