ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg community is in mourning, after two teens tragically died in a car crash. One other teen was injured.

St. Pete police responded to 11th Avenue South early Saturday. Authorities said 17-year-old Niki Killens drove off the road and crashed into a power pole.

Shaariyah Brown, 14, was rushed to the hospital but later died. Brice Lewis, 18, died at the scene.

“I’m torn. I’m heartbroken. Honestly, it’s just unbelievable. It’s devastating,” said Alfrieda Lewis, Brice’s mother.

She told 8 On Your Side that this all feels like a dream. Lewis said they called her son Brice “Mr. Wonderful.” “From the day he was born, he was a joy to be around. He made people laugh. He was an outstanding kid.”

The teen had a bright future ahead. He was on track to graduate from St. Petersburg High School in 2023.

“We were just talking on the phone Tuesday about going to P-tech, because he was going to pick me up next week because we only had four classes left, four. It’s hard. It’s really hard to talk about because he was loved by so many,” said Jaylynn Cummings, Brice’s best friend.

Lewis said she remembers her last conversation with Brice before he was picked up by his cousin on Friday night. “I love you. I love you. Make sure you make it back home before one because that was our time and at 12:45 he was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.”

She wants teen drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel. “Kids need to know the power of these vehicles out here. They must know that they need to be safe behind the wheel because they are putting other people’s lives at risk.”

The Lewis family held a candlelight for Brice on Sunday night. They will be holding another one at their home on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.