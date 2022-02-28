‘I’m disappointed: 11-year-old has message for MLB as potential lockout ruins Spring Training trip

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Lindsey VonDeak and her family had been planning their trip to Clearwater for months and couldn’t wait to get to Florida.

The Philadelphia family of five are diehard Phillies fans, so much so that their family business is closed only a few days of the year – holidays and MLB opening day.

When Lindsey’s mother, Michele, was celebrating her birthday on Monday, there were only two words she wanted to hear and they weren’t happy birthday.

This spirited mom wanted to hear what baseball fans all over the country were hoping for by now… Play Ball.

Instead, when the entire family was standing outside BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater where the Phillies have Spring Training, they heard something else.

Total silence.

“We’re really sad,” said Michele. “This was going to be our first and final Spring Training, like we’re finally getting here. And, lo and behold, the MLB has decided, no game. No games for us to watch.”

One member of the family who was especially disappointed and outspoken about the lockout was 11-year-old Lindsey.

“We had our new gear ready, we had new things. We were going all the way to Florida. And, then, BOOM! They’re not doing it. I’m disappointed,” said Lindsey.

The pre-teen was, indeed, ready to be a fan in the stands and enjoy America’s favorite pastime.

“I love baseball,” she told us. “I don’t really like sports a lot, but baseball is the only time I’ll sit on the couch with my family and really watch sports. Otherwise, I’m not a sports person.”

For 25 years, Delco’s in Dunedin is known for the best cheesesteaks and the best sports fans around. Co-owner, Ed Crowley, he feels bad for local businesses which depend on Spring Training for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays.

“They need the jobs, people still need the jobs. Lots of people are out of work,” he explained to News Channel 8.

Even little league coaches are disappointed and concerned.

John Foster, who was stopping by Delco’s for lunch, told us Spring Training is always a special time for local kids who get to see their heroes up close and personal.

He, too, has a message for MLB owners and players.

“I hope they get back to playing some baseball to show kids how the game is played and their heroes get back on the field so we can see some good ball,” Foster explained.