‘I’m about to do some crazy sh–‘: Clearwater man threatens to blow himself and others up

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday after police said he threatened to use a bomb to kill himself and others at the Judicial Qualification Commission (JQC).

According to official documents, Beau Bloomer, 41, of Clearwater called a judge from the JQC Friday threatening to blow himself and others up if he lost custody of his child. The judge, who later spoke to authorities, recalled the conversation with Bloomer.

“I’m about to do some crazy sh–,” Bloomer allegedly said over the phone, adding that he wanted to be in the room when workers swabbed his child’s mouth. “I tried to stay calm ’cause I didn’t want to cause a scene there, but they weren’t gonna swab my [child] without me there.”

The judge added that Bloomer then said, “I’ll get a bomb. Do you think I’m gonna just take myself out? Do you think I’m just gonna kill myself? Do you think I won’t take anyone else out too? I’m telling you I’m about to do some crazy sh–. I will just take care of this myself.”

Documents show Bloomer was arrested roughly two hours later and charged with false report of a bomb. Bloomer’s bond was set at $20,000.