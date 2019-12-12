Live Now
Illinois man arrested for Eckerd College shooting threat

Pinellas County

(Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have arrested an Illinois man who allegedly threatened to shoot people at Eckerd College.

Police said a user named “davidthefondler” posted a threatening message on the Instagram page @Eckerdlife on Nov. 14.

“If our demands are not met, we will begin with [redacted] until [redacted] is dead on the middle of Kappa Field,” the message read, according to police.

Kappa Field is a recreational area on the campus.

“We will personally kill [redacted] and [redacted if [redacted] does not adhere to our demands,” the post continued.

The affidavit did not mention who the user intended to shoot and what he meant by “we.”

Police said the IP address associated with the account was traced back to a Home Depot in Chicago.

Police said a worker at the store, Kahlil Wilson, of Bellwood, Illinois, was assigned to the computer. Surveillance video showed him using the device when the threats were made.

Wilson was arrested for aggravated stalking and threatening communications or threats of mass shooting, an affidavit stated.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $310,000 bond.

