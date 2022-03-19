ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Taco Bell employee in St. Petersburg was arrested Friday for threatening to shoot someone in December, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said on Dec. 14, the victim was at the drive-thru of the Taco Bell on 5th Avenue when he got into an argument with an employee, identified as Chavez Keshaun Middleton, 19, of St. Petersburg.

Police said the victim pulled around to the main entrance where Middleton continued to confront the customer in his vehicle.

“The defendant pointed a gun at the victim and shouted, ‘I’ll shoot you right here,'” an affidavit said.

According to police, Middleton was seen on camera taking the gun from his waistband and hiding it in a purse in the store’s office.

Police arrested the suspect more than three months later on an aggravated assault charge. He was also arrested on several outstanding failure to appear warrants.