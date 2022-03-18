CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly attacked people on a boat, according to arrest documents.

Police said Blair James Albert Houston, a 53-year-old homeless man from Clearwater, intentionally steered a Boston Whaler into a boat carrying four people near the Bay Esplanade.

According to an affidavit, Houston yelled at the victims while steering into their boat, screaming phrases like “I’ll kill you,” “you ain’t nothing,” and “the police aren’t going to do anything.”

Police said after making his threats, Houston jumped on the group’s boat and walked toward one of the boaters with a rope in his hand before battering him.

Houston allegedly grabbed the victim, causing both men to fall into the water, according to a second affidavit.

Police said Houston invoked his right to remain silent after his arrest. He was charged with burglary and aggravated assault with a vessel.