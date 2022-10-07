CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing two children in April 2021, according to police.

An arrest document said Brent Lavall Crews, 34, of Clearwater pushed two children, ages 9 and 11 years old, to the ground on April 1, 2021.

Police said after pushing the children, Crews slapped the children repeatedly while punching them.

The suspect was accused of calling the children slurs and saying “I’ll f— you up” during the alleged beating.

According to the arrest report, Crews allegedly ripped one of the children’s shirts off and went to a bedroom to continue hitting them.

The children told police they got bruises from the incident. The incident was also caught on video, the arrest report said.

Crews was booked on one count of child abuse, according to the county jail.