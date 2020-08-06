‘If this was a football game, we’re only in the second quarter’: Pinellas Co. health officials urge residents to remain vigilant in fight against COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – “We’re seeing an overall improvement over the last few weeks,” said Dr. Ulyee Choe, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County during Thursday morning’s meeting in Pinellas County.

“This week we saw about 184 positive cases daily compared to last week which was about 230 a day,” Choe said.

He said the decreased numbers may be correlated with the decreased demand they are seeing at some of the sites, which may be correlated with the hurricane.

Choe said this week six percent of the people getting tested are turning up positive, which is lower than last week at seven percent. He said this is one of the better percent positivities in the area.

He said our most vulnerable population continues to be the elderly, with 69 percent of COVID-19 deaths coming from assisted living facilities.

Choe said as of Thursday morning, there are 330 hospitalized COVID patients, 68 in the ICU’s and 37 people on ventilators.

He warned that Pinellas County is making headway but if this was a football game, the county is only in the second quarter.

He went on to stress that we can not get complacent and can not fall victim to “COVID fatigue.” Choe said we must keep up with social distancing and wearing masks.

