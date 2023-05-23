ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – When organizers of Tampa Pride on the River announced that this year’s event would be canceled nearly a week ago due to the expansion of the Parental Rights in Education Act, something critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” Law, many wondered if St. Pete Pride would follow suit.

“Seeing an organization have to make the really tough decision to cancel their event is saddening,” said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch with St. Pete Pride.

However, St. Pete Pride stated that their festival in June would still take place, and on Tuesday, organizers announced their full entertainment lineup for the festival, including this year’s headliner.

Idina Menzel, iconic singer, and actress, who played “Elsa” in Disney’s hit movie “Frozen,” will headline Friday night’s concert ahead of “one of the country’s largest pride parades.”

In a statement on their website, St. Pete Pride said, “The Friday Concert is back and bigger than ever!” The concert, which will be held on June 23, will feature Menzel as well as local favorites.

After it was announced that Tampa Pride on the River would not go on this year, Green-Calisch reassured that St. Pete Pride is committed to serving the community and “putting on an event that allows for people that LGBTQIA+ to come out and celebrate joy.”

St. Pete Pride organizers also said that they’re working closely with the city of St. Petersburg to ensure they’re following all rules and regulations for the upcoming event.

According to St. Pete Pride’s website, The Friday Night Concert is for guests 18 and older. A valid ID will also be required upon entry to the venue.

Doors for the concert open at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23. The show is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 p.m.

To see the full lineup for the 2023 St. Pete Pride Parade and The Friday Night Concert, visit here. Anyone wanting to purchase tickets for the concert can follow this link.

The St. Pete Pride Parade will begin at 2 p.m. on June 24. The parade, which travels along the city’s downtown waterfront, is free for everyone to enjoy. For more information on the parade, visit here.