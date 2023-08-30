TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Photos and videos show water flowing through the streets of Pinellas County as the area feels the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia—which is expected to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Wednesday— is expected to bring “life-threatening storm surge” to parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay, and could dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on parts of the area.

Storm Team 8’s Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli predicts Pinellas County could see storm surge levels of about 4 to 6 feet above the ground. Parts of Pasco County could see up to 8 feet. And from Crystal River all the way up to Cedar Key, levels could reach up to 10 feet.

Early Wednesday morning, police in Treasure Island reported minor flooding along Gulf Boulevard, and said water had started coming over the sea wall in some areas along the Intracoastal.

Streets in St. Pete Beach were also left under water, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, which reported 3 to 4 feet of water on Sunset Way. The agency also shared video of flooding on Pass-A-Grille Way.

On ‘X‘, formerly Twitter, Pinellas County Emergency Management advised residents to remain off the roads and stay hunkered down until storm conditions subside.