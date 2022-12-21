ST. PETE, Fla (WFLA) — The iconic Munch’s Restaurant & Sundries in St. Pete will be closing its doors next week.

The building it has been located in has been sold and the current owner Larry Munch will be retiring. He said he hopes to do some traveling or fishing in the near future.

“For the community, this is actually my social place, my social life, so it’s going to be pretty interesting when I don’t have to work anymore,” Munch said.

According to its website, the local business first opened up in 1952 as a store and post office, selling sandwiches to construction workers.

“A lot of my life is connected to Munch’s. Growing up, we ate here. As a child, when we were going to church here every Sunday, we would come as a family and eat,” Long-time Munch’s customer Hampton Hines said.

In 2011, Munch’s was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri” and attracted customers from all across the U.S.

“Rare old diner, rare old Florida and that’s what makes it so sweet. When you come in you know you’re going to have great food, a lot of smiling faces, the waitresses and everybody are wonderful,” Carol Hagan, from North Carolina, said.

While the whole building Munch’s is located in was sold, the owner said he does not know what the future owner will choose to do with the area the restaurant is located in.

Munch’s is open the rest of the week from 8 a.m. -2 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Their last day open is Dec. 30.