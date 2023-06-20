PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County deputy was suspended following a road rage incident in early February in which he attempted to let another driver “have it verbally,” according to official documents.

On Feb. 3, while off duty, Deputy Angel Santiago was driving east on SR 580 in Safety Harbor when he noticed “too late” that his lane merged with another.

Recounting the incident, Santiago told a review board he thought the other vehicle “brake checked” him after he merged. Documents state the off-duty deputy momentarily lost control of his vehicle and swerved into the curb lane.

Moments later, Santiago accelerated past the other driver and brake-checked him twice before stopping his vehicle in traffic and approaching him because he was “angry.”

“As you approached the driver’s side window, you displayed your agency badge and credential and began to yell at the other driver about the perceived brake checking,” the board wrote in its review.

“I just wanted to catch up to him,” the deputy testified. “I wanted to just get in front of him and… just have him own up to what he did. I was pissed off.”

Santiago reportedly added his intention was to “let him have it verbally.”

“I let my anger get the best of me that day,” he told the board. “I didn’t represent the agency well that day.”

Santiago received 56 hours of suspension as a result of the investigation.