ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — As a strong storm moved across St. Petersburg on Tuesday, retired paramedic Joseph Bailey took shelter in his closet.

“I was in my closet, watching TV through my open closet door because it’s brick walled, so I felt it was the safest place to hide because I’ve always believed what my meteorologist says, if he says to go hide, you hide,” said Bailey.

Outside, his neighbor Colon Thomas watched as high winds ripped the roof off of his apartment and damaged power lines.

“I was terrified, because I’ve never experienced that before. When I started seeing the sparks and all that right there and everything got dark and then voom, I just heard something and it was loud and I was just terrified,” said Thomas.

On Wednesday morning, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch toured the damaged area. The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado caused the damage.

“This extreme weather is not going to go away. We’ll see more of these kind of ‘out-of-hurricane-season’ storms that have this kind of impact, so we need to be proactive in terms of what we do with maintenance and infrastructure,” said Welch.

He says the city will work to obtain funding to help areas impacted by rising water.

“Folks also need to be aware of the changing climate and the impact of sea level rise. We want to have that conversation, talk about how we can adapt and how we mitigate and what help we need from our federal and state partners to make that happen,” said Welch.

In Shore Acres, Dan Cholvin says the water came up on his street, but never impacted his home.

“Last night the water got up to basically about the curb line, maybe a little bit more and by 9 it was gone,” said Cholvin.

His home was impacted by floodwater in August and again in December.

“It’s been tough, trying to get anything done, trying to get materials, trying to get quotes,” said Cholvin who doesn’t want to deal with more damage. “It’s just starting out all over again and you know, I’m getting too old for this.”