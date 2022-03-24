ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man threatened police after he was arrested on a number of charges, including reckless driving early Wednesday morning.

Gregory Roberson was accused of driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

St. Petersburg police said around midnight they approached Roberson after they saw him pull into a parking lot after speeding through a major intersection at “80 to 100 miles per hour.” They also saw him get out of the car and make an exchange with a pedestrian who appeared to be waiting for him.

The two men became nervous when officers showed up, giving conflicting answers as to what they were doing in the parking lot, according to SPPD.

Police said Roberson then admitted to driving recklessly and without a license, apologized, then tried to shake the officer’s hand.

Officers arrested Roberson. After he was handcuffed, police said he became uncooperative, refusing to get in the police car and began trying to kick officers. It took four officers to get him in the car after putting him in leg restraints.

According to police, they found MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, in a satchel that was clipped across Roberson’s chest. Inside the car, they said the found cocaine, marijuana, a loaded handgun and cash. He was not allowed to have a firearm, as he was previously convicted of armed robbery.

Once police took Roberson to the station, they said he started kicking the windows in the back of the car repeatedly, in an attempt to break the window. They had to use pepper spray on him to get him to stop.

Later that morning, at around 1:30 when police were taking Roberson to jail, they said he began repeatedly spitting at officers and said, “I have COVID b****. You’re gonna die tonight.” He also made other threats.

Police said the incident was caught on a body camera.