‘I don’t hate him’: Mother of woman killed in St. Pete relieved by arrest more than a year later

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — For more than a year, Angela Wheeler has been praying for the day an arrest would be made in her daughter’s murder.

It was November of 2020 when her daughter, 23-year-old Arnieceia Milton, was shot and killed. The young mother of two was standing with a group of people on 16th Street South when a man drove by and opened fire.

Shortly after the deadly shooting, police named their suspect – 27-year old Tyree Bell.

Despite posting his photo and announcing him as their person of interest, he remained at large until Tuesday, March 1, 2022. That’s when St. Petersburg police, along with U.S. Marshals, tracked him down and arrested him.

Arnieceia Milton

“It’s just very overwhelming. I just feel really, really good inside my heart,” said Wheeler. “You know – that he is caught.”

Bell is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

During his first appearance before a judge, he told the court he was homeless prior to his arrest. He also testified that he had no money and asked the judge to appoint a public defender. The judge did so and ordered that deputies hold him without bond.

Milton’s cousin Lytrice Johnson says she hopes Bell will be convicted and serve the maximum amount of time in prison.

“He took her life. He shot her six times. I just really hope they give him what he deserves,” said Johnson. “If he could get the death penalty, that’s what I would hope.”

Wheeler says, while Arnieceia was her daughter, they were more like pals.

“She was like my best friend. I had her at a young age. So it’s like we grew up together,” she said. “It was just always us.”

Wheeler, despite what you may think, says she holds no ill will towards Bell.

“I don’t hate him. I don’t hate him. I really don’t. I just – I’m glad I got justice and we’ve still got a long road to go,” she said.