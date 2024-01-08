ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg set up several locations to hand out free sandbags on Monday ahead of a storm that is expected to bring coastal flooding.

That’s not good news for the residents of Shore Acres that have already been flooded out twice in the last six months.

The first major flood, which caused the most damage, occurred during Hurricane Idalia in August. Another flooding incident happened with a storm in December.

Now people like Santiago Auger are preparing their homes for more high water.

“Because my house is in a really low flood zone, so literally two hours of rain, the whole street gets flooded and it gets pretty bad,” Auger said.

John McGary also lives in Shore Acres and said his home is just getting back to normal after being flooded out twice in the last year.

“Our house flooded back in August from the hurricane and then the last storm that came at the beginning of December, all of our stuff that was leftover from the pod, it flooded our pod, so back to nothing,” McGary said.

His neighbor already has standing water in his back yard from a brief storm over the weekend.

“It came quick, street flooded,” Elijah Peterson said. “Luckily the tide was low.”

His home also flooded during Idalia.

“You just watched everything you owned float in the house, and everything,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he does not have plans to move, but he is planning to have a contractor raise his entire home on stilts to avoid future floods.

“I can’t live like this, this is crazy,” he said.