PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The I-275 southbound on-ramp near Ulmerton Road was closed Wednesday evening due to flooding.

Many parts of the Tampa Bay area were still dealing with impacts from Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday evening after Wednesday afternoon’s high tides.

Both the Howard Frankland Bridge and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge were closed due to the weather conditions, but have since reopened.