PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on an Interstate 275 ramp is causing delays for drivers in Pinellas County.

The northbound entrance ramp at Ulmerton Road in Clearwater is blocked due to a crash.

The Florida Department of Transportation said some people were injured in the crash. The severity of their injuries was not available.

Video from Eagle 8 HD showed at least two cars with heavy front-end damage.

No other details were available.