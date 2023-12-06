PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on an Interstate 275 ramp is causing delays for drivers in Pinellas County.
The northbound entrance ramp at Ulmerton Road in Clearwater is blocked due to a crash.
The Florida Department of Transportation said some people were injured in the crash. The severity of their injuries was not available.
Video from Eagle 8 HD showed at least two cars with heavy front-end damage.
No other details were available.
