CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department arrested a woman for shooting a man during a lover’s quarrel Sunday night, according to arrest documents.

Police said Towhyia Shenise Mcaffee, 36, of Clearwater met with a man and his wife for a “sexual encounter” at a motel on Gulf to Bay Boulevard Sunday evening.

During the encounter, the man became jealous and tried to kick Mcaffee out of the room, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the suspect then stepped out of the room, pulled a gun out of her purse, and shot the man. The shooting was said to have been caught on surveillance video.

Officers said after Mcaffee was read her rights, she admitted to shooting the man and hiding the gun before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the suspect was a felon, having been convicted in 2018 for battery.

She was booked on charges for aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm.