PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County has nine additional shelters opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

There is a mandatory evacuation for residents living in Zone A and mobile homes.

County officials suggest everyone is situated in a safe place by this evening.

If you don’t have a place to go, try one of these shelter locations:

  • Campbell Park Elementary School, 1051 7th Ave S, St. Petersburg 
  • Carwise Middle School, 3301 Bentley Dr, Palm Harbor  
  • Dunedin Middle School (special needs), 70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin (special needs)  
  • Gibbs High School (pets), 850 34th St S, St. Petersburg  
  • John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg (special needs), 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg 
  • Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave, Largo (pets) 
  • Lealman Innovation Academy, 4900 28th St N, Lealman  
  • New Heights Elementary School, 3901 37th St N, St. Petersburg  
  • Palm Harbor Middle School, 1800 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor  
  • Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (special needs and pets) 

To prepare your home, here are three self-service sandbag stations in Tarpon Springs: Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs Splash Park, and Dorsett Park.