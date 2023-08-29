PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County has nine additional shelters opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

There is a mandatory evacuation for residents living in Zone A and mobile homes.

County officials suggest everyone is situated in a safe place by this evening.

If you don’t have a place to go, try one of these shelter locations:

Campbell Park Elementary School, 1051 7th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Carwise Middle School, 3301 Bentley Dr, Palm Harbor

Dunedin Middle School (special needs), 70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin (special needs)

Gibbs High School (pets), 850 34th St S, St. Petersburg

John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg (special needs), 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg

Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave, Largo (pets)

Lealman Innovation Academy, 4900 28th St N, Lealman

New Heights Elementary School, 3901 37th St N, St. Petersburg

Palm Harbor Middle School, 1800 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (special needs and pets)

To prepare your home, here are three self-service sandbag stations in Tarpon Springs: Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs Splash Park, and Dorsett Park.