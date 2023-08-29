PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County has nine additional shelters opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
There is a mandatory evacuation for residents living in Zone A and mobile homes.
County officials suggest everyone is situated in a safe place by this evening.
If you don’t have a place to go, try one of these shelter locations:
- Campbell Park Elementary School, 1051 7th Ave S, St. Petersburg
- Carwise Middle School, 3301 Bentley Dr, Palm Harbor
- Dunedin Middle School (special needs), 70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin (special needs)
- Gibbs High School (pets), 850 34th St S, St. Petersburg
- John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg (special needs), 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg
- Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave, Largo (pets)
- Lealman Innovation Academy, 4900 28th St N, Lealman
- New Heights Elementary School, 3901 37th St N, St. Petersburg
- Palm Harbor Middle School, 1800 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor
- Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (special needs and pets)
To prepare your home, here are three self-service sandbag stations in Tarpon Springs: Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs Splash Park, and Dorsett Park.