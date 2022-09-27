PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole
- Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater
- Campbell Park Elementary, 1051 7th Avenue S. in St. Petersburg
- Carwise Middle School, 3301 Bently Dr. in Palm Harbor
- Clearwater Fundamental, 1660 Palmetto St. in Clearwater
- Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary, 1200 37th St. S. in St. Petersburg
- Dunedin Elementary, 900 Union St. in Dunedin
- Dunedin Highland Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave. in Dunedin (Special Needs)
- Fairmount Park Elementary, 575 41st St. S. in St. Petersburg
- Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg (Pet Friendly)
- James B. Sanderlin IB World School, 2350 22nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg
- John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St. S. in St. Petersburg (Special Needs)
- John M. Sexton Elementary, 1997 54th Ave. N., in St. Petersburg
- Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave. in Largo (Pet Friendly)
- Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N. in St. Petersburg
- Lealman Innovation Academy, 4900 28th St. N. in Lealman
- McMullen-Booth Elementary, 3025 Union St. in Clearwater
- Melrose Elementary, 1752 13th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg
- Mildred Helms Elementary, 561 Clearwater Largo Rd. S. in Largo
- New Heights Elementary, 3901 37th St. N. in St. Petersburg
- Palm Harbor Middle, 1800 Tampa Rd. in Palm Harbor
- Palm Harbor University High, 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)
- Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Clearwater
- Skycrest Elementary, 10 N. Corona Ave. in Clearwater
- SPC Midtown, 1300 22nd Street S. in St. Petersburg
Evacuation Zones
- Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Zones A, B, and C in Pinellas County
- Barrier Island access has been limited by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Contacts
- Call 727-464-3800, Pinellas County Emergency Management
- Those with special needs must register with the county by calling 727-464-3800