PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole

Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater

Campbell Park Elementary, 1051 7th Avenue S. in St. Petersburg

Carwise Middle School, 3301 Bently Dr. in Palm Harbor

Clearwater Fundamental, 1660 Palmetto St. in Clearwater

Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary, 1200 37th St. S. in St. Petersburg

Dunedin Elementary, 900 Union St. in Dunedin

Dunedin Highland Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave. in Dunedin (Special Needs)

(Special Needs) Fairmount Park Elementary, 575 41st St. S. in St. Petersburg

Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) James B. Sanderlin IB World School, 2350 22nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg

John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St. S. in St. Petersburg (Special Needs)

(Special Needs) John M. Sexton Elementary, 1997 54th Ave. N., in St. Petersburg

Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave. in Largo (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N. in St. Petersburg

Lealman Innovation Academy, 4900 28th St. N. in Lealman

McMullen-Booth Elementary, 3025 Union St. in Clearwater

Melrose Elementary, 1752 13th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg

Mildred Helms Elementary, 561 Clearwater Largo Rd. S. in Largo

New Heights Elementary, 3901 37th St. N. in St. Petersburg

Palm Harbor Middle, 1800 Tampa Rd. in Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor University High, 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)

(Pet Friendly, Special Needs) Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Clearwater

Skycrest Elementary, 10 N. Corona Ave. in Clearwater

SPC Midtown, 1300 22nd Street S. in St. Petersburg

Evacuation Zones

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Zones A, B, and C in Pinellas County

Barrier Island access has been limited by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Contacts