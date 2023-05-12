TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police helped rescue an alligator in a Publix parking lot that was “hungry for a PubSub.”

Officers said they were called to the area of 49th Street and Park Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. after someone reported seeing a gator walking in the area.

When officers arrived, they said they spotted a 5-6-foot gator walking along the sidewalk, approaching the busy intersection. The gator eventually walked into the Publix parking lot located at 4701 Park Boulevard.

“We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a PubSub,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Several officers tried to keep that alligator away from traffic and approaching citizens, the police department said.

Officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife later arrived at the scene and helped relocate the gator to a large body of water.

“We’re happy to report both he and the shoppers are safe!” the police department said.