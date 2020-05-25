Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Hundreds sail in pro-Trump boat parade in Pinellas County

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people participated in a boat parade celebrating President Donald Trump over Memorial Day weekend in Pinellas County.

Dozens of boats traveled from John’s Pass to Gulfport Saturday from noon to about 4 p.m.

The parade was organized by Rick McChesney and hosted by the ‘Pinellas Patriots.’

Fore more on the parade, visit the event page here.

The video above was provided by Kelly Berven.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss